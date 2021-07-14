General-purpose database platform, MongoDB announced various product enhancements during MongoDB’s annual conference, MongoDB Live. The company announced that MongoDB 5.0 is now generally available with native time series support and the preview of serverless databases in MongoDB Atlas is also released. The company also stated that they are also enhancing Atlas Search, Atlas Data Lake, and MongoDB’s end-to-end mobile data solution, Realm.

Latest Generation of Database

The latest release also makes it easier to support a broader range of workloads, introduces new ways of future-proofing applications, and further enhances privacy and security. Notable new features:

Native Time Series collections, clustered indexing, and window functions make it easier, faster, and lower cost to build and run applications like IoT and financial analytics, and to enrich enterprise data with time series measurements.

Seamless Data Redistribution: Live Resharding allows users to change the shard key for collections on-demand as workloads grow and evolve, with no database downtime or complex migrations.

Future-proof Application Compatibility: Developers can now future-proof their applications with the Versioned API. The application lifecycle can be decoupled from the database lifecycle, providing a level of investment protection that is ahead of other databases. Developers can have confidence that their application code will continue to run unchanged for years, without interruption, even as the database is upgraded and improved beneath it.

Multi-cloud privacy controls: MongoDB’s unique Client-Side Field Level Encryption (FLE) now brings some of the strongest data privacy controls to multi-cloud clusters. Backed by always-on auditing and certificate rotation, MongoDB 5.0 helps users maintain a strict security posture with no interruption to applications, and with the freedom to run applications anywhere.

Other enhancements from MongoDB are:

Atlas Search now includes Function Scoring which allows users to apply mathematical formulas on fields within documents to influence their relevance, such as popularity or distance. Users can also now define collections of synonyms for a particular search index. By associating similar terms with each other, users can respond to a wider range of user-initiated queries in applications.

MongoDB Realm now supports the Unity game engine. Users can now use Realm to store game data, like scores and player stats, and sync it automatically across devices. MongoDB is also investing in support for more cross-platform frameworks, the Kotlin Multiplatform and Flutter/Dart SDKs are now both available in Alpha.

MongoDB Charts is now integrated with Atlas Data Lake. Users can now easily visualize rich data stored in Amazon AWS S3 without any data movement, duplication or transformation. By adding Atlas Data Lake as a data source in Charts, users can discover deeper, more meaningful insights in real-time.

Dev Ittycheria, President & CEO of MongoDB said,

“MongoDB is the world’s pre-eminent application data platform for building the applications of today and tomorrow. With the end of the global pandemic in sight, enterprises everywhere feel a sense of urgency to use software and data as a competitive advantage. The best way to do this is by giving developers access to technologies that align to the way they think and code to enable high productivity. Today’s announcements remove even more friction and complexity from the developer experience and enable developers to build innovative and highly scalable applications for a wide range of use cases faster than on any other platform. MongoDB is incredibly popular among developers everywhere, and is used by nearly 27,000 customers around the world to transform their businesses.”

See more Software News