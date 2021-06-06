Moz announced it has been acquired by iContact to form a suite of leading SEO, email, and digital marketing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Moz has become synonymous with SEO as the company seeks to build world-class technology, like Moz Pro, while fostering a community of marketers, developers, data scientists and more, of all skillsets who are seeking knowledge, strategy and tactics on SEO, inbound marketing, and content marketing.

Plans for changing the industry

The mission of iContact and its sister brands, Campaigner, SMTP and Kickbox, which together operate as a subsidiary of J2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM), is to help businesses grow and engage with customers. The resources and talent across this digital marketing portfolio should help Moz accelerate product plans to build SEO and other digital marketing products that can change the industry.

Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz said,

“Since the beginning, Moz has elevated SEO as a critical strategy for growth and brand recognition. With this news, our mission remains the same. Moz should only innovate faster and more effectively for our customers. The shared focus on delivering powerful digital marketing solutions is a perfect fit for our brand, staff and community. We are excited to begin collaborating on new solutions for our collective customers.”

