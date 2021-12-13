The Mozilla team announced that Kristen Trubey has joined as the new chief people officer. She initially joined the company in August in an interim capacity. In her new role, Kristen will focus on all areas related to HR and Organizational Development at the company, by building a resilient, high-impact organization to support Mozilla’s next chapter.

Prior to her new role at Mozilla, she spent 8 months in Patreon, providing HR leadership and support. She also served as Chief People Officer at a mid-sized startup, Hearsay Systems.

Kristen worked for Netflix for over 5 years, where she supported a variety of teams. She also worked for two years in Netflix’s Amsterdam office as the first HR leader in the continent as part of its strategy to scale the company’s culture around the world. Kristen Trubey, Chief People Officer of Mozilla said,

« It was clear after my first days as interim CPO that Mozilla’s culture was one I would be lucky to be part of and months later that feeling has only grown. Mozilla’s core values and mission aren’t just slogans on a website, they are truly woven throughout every part of the company. I am excited to come on as a steward of that culture and to help scale an organization that promotes growth, inclusion, and excellence to help us reach our goals. »

