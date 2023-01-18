Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 109, which brings a few new features alongside a couple of security fixes.

Mozilla’s Firefox web browser has reached version 109, bringing a couple of new features and security fixes. The new features in Firefox 109 include the controversial Manifest v3 extension support, while the Manifest v2 support currently continues.

Manifest v3 problem

Manifest v3 is a group of rules that web browsers allow developers for their extensions. The Manifest sets the limits of the extensions by defining their capabilities. The problem with Manifest v3 is that it removes some of the capabilities of Manifest v2; especially the ones that are being utilized by the adblockers. A complete transition to Manifest v3 would effectively kill the adblockers, which is a huge victory for Google. FBI, on the other side, recommends ad blockers for safe browsing.

Firefox 109 also brings a new extensions button which lets users manage or remove the extensions directly from the toolbar. Additionally, the Arbitrary Code Guard exploit protection is now enabled during media playbacks for extra security for Windows users.

The native HTML date picker can now be used with only a keyboard, enabling users to navigate the calendar grid and month selection spinners through keyboard shortcuts for improved accessibility. The latest version of the web browser also brings built-in dictionaries for Spain and Argentina locales.

A couple of security fixes

Firefox 109 delivers a couple of security fixes as well that includes four high-severity vulnerability fixes, which can be seen below:

CVE-2023-23597 : Logic bug in process allocation allowed to read arbitrary files

: Logic bug in process allocation allowed to read arbitrary files CVE-2023-23598 : Arbitrary file read from GTK drag and drop on Linux

: Arbitrary file read from GTK drag and drop on CVE-2023-23605 : Memory safety bugs

: Memory safety bugs CVE-2023-23606: Memory safety bugs

With the latest Firefox version, Colorways will no longer be available for new users; the saved and active Colorways can still be used. The macOS version of the browser will scroll the page when Cmd + trackpad/mouse wheel shortcut is used, instead of zooming. The Recently Closed section will allow users to remove the URLs from the list, and the messages and graphics in Firefox View, while it is empty, are updated.

Download Firefox 109

Firefox 109 is now available for download through Mozilla’s official website or, for existing users, through an update. You can go to Help > About Firefox section to force an update check to immediately update your Firefox instance.

You can use the link below to download the Firefox 109 version suitable for your system:

Click here to download Firefox 109