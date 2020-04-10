Mozilla corporation announced that Mitchell Baker is replacing Chris Beard as CEO. Chris Beard has already announced that he would be stepping down last summer. Mitchell Baker announced the decision with a blog post titled “Our Journey to a Better Internet“. Mitchell Baker recognized the challenges ahead and stated that Mozilla’s flagship product will be her priority but the competition is stiff. She also noted that more people recognize that the internet needs attention and Mozilla has a unique role to play in the situation.

New products and experiences

Mozilla’s new CEO also noted that it’s time to use Mozilla’s unbelievable technical depth and understanding of the web to make new products and experiences. Mitchel Baker also said,

“Mozilla exists to improve the nature of online life: to build the technology and products and communities that make a better internet. An internet that is accessible, safe, promotes human dignity, and combines the benefits of “open” with accountability and responsibility to promote healthy societies.” There’s a ton of hard work ahead. It’s important work, meaningful today and for the future. I’m committed to the vision and the work to make it real. And honored to have this role in leading Mozilla through this crisis and into the future beyond.”