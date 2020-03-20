Mozilla is planning to remove support for the FTP protocol from Firefox. It means the users won’t be able to download files via the FTP protocol and view the content of FTP links/folders inside the Firefox browser.

Insecure protocol

“We’re doing this for security reasons,” said Michal Novotny, a software engineer at the Mozilla Corporation, the company behind the Firefox browser. He added:

“FTP is an insecure protocol and there are no reasons to prefer it over HTTPS for downloading resources. Also, a part of the FTP code is very old, unsafe and hard to maintain and we found a lot of security bugs in it in the past,”

According to Novotny, support for the FTP protocol will finish with the release of Firefox 77 scheduled for release in June this year. Until June, users who want to view and download files via FTP needs re-enable FTP support via a preference inside the about:config page.

Remove from the Chrome codebase in Chrome 82

Mozilla has postponed the removal of FTP support in Chrome v81 because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the company is planning to remove from the Chrome codebase in Chrome 82, scheduled for release in late spring, early summer this year.