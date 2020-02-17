The NetBSD Project is announced NetBSD 9.0, which comes with several improvements, hardware supports, and bug fixes.

A new major release of the NetBSD operating system, NetBSD 9.0 is released. According to the announcement, NetBSD 9.0 brings significant improvements in terms of hardware support, quality assurance, security, along with new features and hundreds of bug fixes. It features Arm64 support, better virtualization support, kernel address-space layout randomization, and more.

What’s new?

Support for AArch64 (64-bit Armv8-A) machines

Enhanced hardware support for Armv7-A

Updated GPU drivers on x86

New GPU drivers for Arm

Support for hardware-accelerated virtualization

Improvements for using NetBSD as a guest OS

Support for Performance Monitoring Counters

At the security side, it includes support for Kernel ASLR, for KLEAK, Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN), Kernel Undefined Behavior Sanitizer (KUBSAN), Kernel Coverage (KCOV), userland sanitizers, Kernel Heap Hardening, Audited network stack.

You can download NetBSD 9.0 from the official webpage