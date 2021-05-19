The NetBSD Project announced the release of NetBSD 9.2 “Nakatomi Socrates”. The second update of the NetBSD 9 release branch represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 9.1, as well some enhancements backported from the development branch. The NetBSD also stated that it is fully compatible with NetBSD 9.0.

Changes since NetBSD 9.1

netinet : avoid information disclosure: Predictable ID disclosures in IPv4 and IPv6

netinet: fixed “multicast router sends multicast packet with invalid UDP checksum”

xen: fixes for XSA-362 – backends treating grant mapping errors as bugs. A malicious DomU could trigger a Dom0 kernel panic.

xen: removed support for rx-flip mode in xennet(4) and xvif(4) as part of XSA-362 fixes

zfs: various stability fixes. Fixed “panic when creating a directory on a NFS served ZFS”.

coda: fixed “coda client opens wrong files instead of cache containers”.

hyperv: fixed “unable to ifconfig(8) up/down with hvn device”.

msdosfs: fixed “BOOTSIG0 and BOOTSIG1 checks prevent mounting Raspberry Pi Pico’s USB mass storage”

kern: fixed “panic while loading multiple large firmware files before init(8)”

fdescfs: fixed “fdescfs creates nodes with wrong major number”

procfs: corrected the permissions of the environ node.

usb: removed incorrect assertions in abort paths, fixes false assertion failures with DIAGNOSTIC enabled.

calendar(1): updated Judaic calendar to 2021.

ctwm(1): adjusted default window manager configuration to improve accessibility, based on feedback from users. Fixed problems with window focus.

ftp(1): fixed “ftp -q does not work”.

nl(1): improved POSIX conformance. Allow one and two character delimiters with -d.

patch(1): fixed the behaviour of -V none.

progress(1): handle EINTR in writes.

ps(1): fixed the calculation of widths for the lstart column if an empty column header is specified.

ksh(1): fixed “ksh unable to execute ERR traps”

sh(1): fixed handling of NUL characters in shell scripts.

sh(1): fixed fallout related to PR 48875 : avoid invalid subshell-elimination optimization when there are pending background jobs.

pkg_add(1): moved the default package database location on new installations from /var/db/pkg to /usr/pkg/pkgdb, for consistency with the pkgsrc bootstrap and pkgsrc on other platforms. It can be overridden in pkg_install.conf(5).