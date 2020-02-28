Virtual Power Systems (VPS) announced the appointment of former Uber data center head Dean Nelson as interim CEO.

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) announced that Dean Nelson was appointed as interim CEO. He replaces Steve Houck. Moreover, Peter Gross, industry veteran and fellow VPS board member will remain as vice-chairman.

“VPS has created a new market category with its Software Defined Power (SDP) architecture which significantly increases power utilization and resiliency for data centers. We look forward to leveraging Dean and Peter’s experience to help transition the company to its next phase of growth,” said Rajeev Madhavan, founder of Clear Ventures, VPS board member and investor.

A visionary with an outstanding track record

Nelson who has 30-years of experience in architecture, engineering and operations had led digital infrastructure teams at Sun Microsystems, eBay, PayPal, and Uber. He left Uber in mid-2019. He was responsible for building and operating Uber’s entire computing infrastructure.

“Dean is a visionary with an outstanding track record in growing companies and driving industry-leading innovations,” said Peter Gross. He added:

“The VPS Software-Defined Power platform comes at the right time as data center facilities experience explosive growth and cost reduction challenges requiring a smarter way to provision, manage and utilize power. I’m pleased to continue William Clough’s excellent work as Chairman and support Dean and his team to advance VPS’s success.”

Nelson talked about his new responsibility, saying,

“There’s a data tsunami coming as the next two billion people come online and global users continue to generate and consume more data with the advent of 5G. This will trigger unprecedented global data center growth. Now is the time to implement software-defined power as data center efficiency will be at a premium and a defining factor in the success or failure of an operation.”