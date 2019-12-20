NGINX has announced the release of the latest version of Ingress load balancing on Kubernetes platforms.

NGINX has announced the release of NGINX Ingress Controller for Kubernetes 1.6.0 on a blog post they have published. This release builds upon the development of our supported solution for Ingress load balancing on Kubernetes platforms, including Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (EKS), the Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Private, Diamanti, and others.

NGINX Ingress Resources

In the 1.6.0 version, a new configuration approach named NGINX Ingress Resources is being introduced and will be enabled by default and ready for production use. NGINX Ingress Resources are an alternative to the standard Kubernetes Ingress Resource. They provide a richer and safer way to define complex ingress rules, and they support additional use cases. According to the blogpost, NGINX INgress Resources will be able to:

To support a wider range of real use cases . NGINX provides rich functionality, including load-balancing, advanced request routing, split-clients routing, and direct responses. With NGINX Ingress Resources, we make it easy for application teams to access these features when defining how to route traffic to their services.

To reduce complexity by eliminating the dependency on annotations for advanced features and fine-tuning . Annotations are a general-purpose extension mechanism for all Kubernetes resources, but they are not suited for expressing complex configuration rules and they lack type safety. With NGINX Ingress Resources, all features and tuning options are part of the formal specification.

To provide a familiar, Kubernetes-native user experience . NGINX Ingress Resources follow the Kubernetes API style, making them easy to work with and to automate.

To support RBAC and self‑service use cases in a scalable and predictable manner . An administrator or superuser can delegate part of the NGINX Ingress Resource configuration to other teams (in their namespaces), enabling those teams to take responsibility for their own applications and services, safely and securely.

