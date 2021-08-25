Application traffic intelligence and automation provider, NS1 announced NetBox Cloud. It is a managed service that offers open solution technology available as a software-as-a-service solution to organizations that require a simpler deployment path or more governance and support. NetBox is NS1’s open-source network automation and infrastructure resource management technology.

Q4 of 2021

The company also stated that NetBox Cloud by NS1 is set to release in the final quarter of 2021. NS1’s new solution will apply the experience, scale, infrastructure, and support from the company’s current portfolio of managed offerings to deliver a full SaaS version of the NetBox.

Jeremy Stretch, NetBox’s lead maintainer joined the company recently as a distinguished engineer at NS1 Labs. After he joined the company, NS1 released the NetBox 3.0 which introduces a GraphQL API, IP address ranges, custom model validation, and a completely overhauled user interface, among numerous other improvements.

Kris Beevers, CEO of NS1 said,

“Our investment in NetBox continues NS1’s full support of open source innovation and communities as well as our mission to deliver a portfolio of solutions that connect the world’s applications and audiences by unlocking powerful automation for dynamic and distributed infrastructure. As we’ve scaled up our investment in NetBox, we’ve heard from many organizations that are seeking a more packaged, simplified, and supported way to adopt NetBox as a single source of truth for network automation. NetBox Cloud by NS1 provides that simplified adoption route, while continuing to speed and expand NetBox innovation to the open source project.”

