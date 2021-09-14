Application traffic intelligence and automation provider NS1 launched a free and customized version of its Managed DNS for Small Business. The new offering is built on NS1’s years of experience delivering globally distributed DNS networks for enterprises. This powerful DNS solution allows small businesses to provide reliable digital connections for their operations and customer experiences.

A free and powerful solution

Customers of small businesses expect flawless digital experiences despite the lack of enterprise technology budgets. To handle this, NS1’s Managed DNS for Small Businesses offers the advantage of modern, scalable IT infrastructure to build a reliable and secure digital business with its patented Filter Chain technology.

Kris Beevers, CEO of NS1, said,

“Small companies often have big ideas that can help build a better future and accelerate collective societal progress. With this free offering, we are putting innovation in reach and making it easier for small businesses to have the impact they envision.”

NS1 Managed DNS gives companies modern controls over the user experience of internet-facing applications by combining a resilient network, near-instant DNS propagation, and intelligent traffic steering. Furthermore, NS1 is still offering a free Managed DNS for developers to access NS1’s edge technology with a feature set and support tailored to their needs.

