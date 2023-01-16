Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 is now available with two new effects, Eye Contact and Vignette , and improvements to its Virtual Background and more.

Nvidia‘s popular tool for live streaming and video conferencing, Nvidia Broadcast’s new version is coming with various new features. In the new version, Virtual Background effects are available in OBS, Streamlabs, and Elgato Camera Hub. Nvidia Broadcast 1.4’s new features also include two new effects, Eye Contact and Vignette.

Eye Contact and Vignette

Eye Contact, as the name implies, simulates eye contact with the camera, by estimating and aligning gaze. Even if the speaker is looking elsewhere, the software regenerates it as looking directly at the camera and the eyes retain their natural color and blink. Its disconnect feature enables a smooth transition between simulated and real eyes. The effect is specifically designed for creators who are required to record themselves while reading their notes or a script or avoid having to stare directly at the camera. The effect, currently in beta, aims to improve engagement with the audience.

Another new effect introduced in the latest release is, Vignette can be combined with a subtle Background Blur effect to get an AI-simulated bokeh visual instantly. Also in the latest release the background blur, replacement, and removal effects were enhanced with temporal information to achieve better segmentation and stability. Broadcast 1.4 also implemented commonly requested features: the option to mirror the camera, and to take a screenshot of the webcam.