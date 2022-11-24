OBS Studio has received a new beta release for the upcoming 29.0 version, bringing support for AV1 encoders in AMD and Intel hardware.

The new version delivers additional improvements for Linux users, such as media key support and updating dependencies.

Alongside many tweaks and improvements, OBS Studio 29.0 introduces an upward compressor filter and a 3-band equalizer.

The free and open-source broadcasting software OBS (Open Broadcast Software) Studio is to reach version 29.0; the first beta version is now available on GitHub. OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 comes almost 2 months after the release of version 28.0, which brought 10-bit color and HDR encoding support for a wider color gamut and better contrast in broadcasts and recordings.

Lower bandwidth , higher quality

With the release of the first beta, the new features in OBS Studio 29.0 have been revealed. The most important improvement in OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 is the support for AV1 encoders in AMD RDNA 3 GPUs and Intel Arc GPUs. AV1 encoder support is a great deal because it will allow streamers to broadcast with lower bandwidth and better quality without leaving any CPU performance on the table.

OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 brings HEVC encoder support for Intel hardware. For macOS users, the developers add support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders with P010 and HDR, alongside Desk View support. The new release introduces an upward compressor filter alongside a 3-band equalizer for streamers.

For Linux users, the new version brings media key support and updates dependencies, including switching to Qt 6.4.1 for better stability.

Other than those changes, there are many tweaks and improvements which can be seen below:

The Replay Buffer’s memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8 GB

Various improvements to Nvidia video and audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider and support for temporal processing, which provides better quality masking

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks

Added the ability to right-click and “Inspect” individual browser docks

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard

Improved FFmpeg VA- API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities

Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI

Raised the speed at which dynamic bitrate recovers after a drop

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows

Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected

Download OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1

The release date of the final version of OBS Studio 29.0 is not announced yet. You can try OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 by following and downloading the installers from the project’s GitHub page:

Click here to download OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1

Linux users can add the flathub-beta repository first to download and use the beta versions of OBS Studio by using the following commands:

flatpak remote-add flathub-beta https://flathub.org/beta-repo/flathub-beta.flatpakrepo flatpak install flathub-beta com.obsproject.Studio