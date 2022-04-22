The OpenBSD community has released a new version of the security-focused operating system. OpenBSD is a Unix-like operating system that is mostly used on network appliances and servers. It was the second most popular operating system among the BSD variants in 2005. However, it is not possible to track the user numbers since it is a security-focused OS.

Enhancing M1-based laptop support

The new version of the OpenBSD brings Apple M1 support in a “Ready” status with the addition of touchpad and keyboard support for M1-based computers. It also delivers a power management controller, and some other drivers for Apple laptops. The new hardware supported with OpenBSD 7.1 is not limited to Apple products. It improves the support for Arm 64 bit and RISC-V architectures as well.

OpenBSD 7.1 delivers some improvements on the SMP kernel; it now supports futexes with shared/anonymous memory. Linux DRM code is updated to the state of Linux kernel 5.15.26’s version and it supports Intel’s Elkhart Lake, Jasper Lake, and Rocket Lake CPUs. AMD’s Van Gogh, Rembrandt, Yellow Carp APUs, and Navi 22, 23, and 24 GPUs are supported in OpenBSD 7.1 as well.

The last release of OpenBSD was 7.0, which was ready in October 2021. You can follow the link below to see the full patch notes of OpenBSD 7.1:

Click here to read the full patch notes of OpenBSD 7.1

Click here to download OpenBSD 7.1 ISO