OPNsense is an open-source , easy-to-use, and easy-to-build FreeBSD-based firewall and routing platform.

OPNsense 23.1 discontinues the LibreSSL flavor and recommends users switch to the OpenSSL flavor to proceed with the upgrade.

OPNsense 23.1 brings a long list of noteworthy changes to the table, which all can be found in the announcement post in the OPNsense forum.

What’s new?

Quintessential Quail update comes with unbound DNS statistics with a blocklist rewrite in Python, improved WAN SLAAC operability, firewall alias BGP ASN type support, ddclient custom backend support (including Azure), WireGuard kernel module plugin variant as the new default and a lot more. Here are some more of the changes that came with Quintessential Quail:

System

The LibreSSL flavor has been discontinued.

Simplify gateway monitoring setup code.

Add option to skip gateway monitor host route.

Simplify and guard host route creation.

Interfaces

Heavy cleanup of the wireless device integration.

GIF and GRE now support subnet-based IPv6 configurations instead of always falling back to a point-to-point (/128) setup.

GIF and GRE now disable IPv6 on IPv4 tunnels.

tunnels. Add support for SLAAC WAN interfaces without DHCPv6.

Register LAGG, PPP, VLAN and wireless devices as plugins.

Firewall

Invalidate port forward rule entry when no target is specified.

Add group option to prevent grouping in interfaces menu.

Safeguard against missing name from the alias API call.

Download OPNsense 23.1

OPNsense 23.1 is now available for amd64 architecture as DVD, VGA, Serial, and Nano installation options, and all of them can be downloaded through the link below:

