Otava, that offers secure, compliant hybrid cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners, introduced that it has become a premier cloud provider in the VMware Partner Network.

Otava declared that it had become a premier cloud provider in the VMware Partner Network. For being a premier-level partner, the company has completed the necessary steps to ensure that both pre-sales and delivery technical engineers meet the level of expertise. This achievement shows that Otava becomes an expert in VMware virtualization and cloud solutions. Moreover, it also shows Otava’s broad range of expertise and the ability to best serve their customers’ needs in the data center, cloud, and end-user computing solutions.

Providing security and speed

“VMware over Otava’s award-winning cloud allows us to offer customers the right environment to provide security and speed while delivering the economies and efficiencies of on-demand infrastructure as a service,” said Brad Cheedle, Otava CEO.

“Customers like Clever Devices have asked for VMware by name, and we are proud to achieve premier-level partnership for our expertise deploying their highly sought-after solutions,” he added.

Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware, said:

“VMware is pleased to recognize Otava with Premier status, the highest partnership level within the VMware Partner Network. We value our relationship with Otava and look forward to even greater success in the future.”

As a premier cloud provider, VMware recognizes Otava as a go-to partner that delivers comprehensive VMware solutions and services to customers on the journey to cloud computing.”

Premier-level partners are among the most qualified partners in the VMware Partner Network. The VMware Partner Network provides a common infrastructure, extensive sales, and services tools, margin opportunities, and industry-recognized training for the entire VMware partner ecosystem, including solution providers, technology partners, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It a comprehensive program that helps to ensure more consistent and successful user experience, as well as help partners increase their business potential by improving their skills in VMware solutions.

