Microsoft’s Outlook service has encountered an unknown issue that resulted in spam emails landing in the inbox, without being filtered.

The company did not provide any information about the issue despite the reports from many users; even the Office service status page showed nothing unusual.

The issue seems to be fixed right now but there is no official statement for this fix as well. The spam emails land in the junk mail folder again.

Emails are becoming more and more important as a part of our communication every day and sadly, many unethical companies and scammers are aware of this situation. Companies tend to send advertisements to our emails while scammers try to trick people by impersonating other people or companies. This is why we have email filters packed with the services.

Failed to keep away spam mails

Email filter is a very crucial feature that directly affects user experience by separating and completely preventing spam and scam emails. However, Microsoft Outlook has had an issue with its filters that caused all of the emails to land in their inboxes instead of the junk folder, even if they were previously tagged as “spam”.

Outlook's spam filter has broken. I have had my email account since I was 8 years old. Help. pic.twitter.com/mAG87PSv3A — Jordan (@jordan_j_bird) February 20, 2023

According to the users, the issue started on 20th February, at around 10:00 pm Eastern time. Some of the users also state that activating the “Only trust email from addresses in my Safe Senders and domains list and Safe mailing lists” option solve the issue; ended up receiving spam mail directly in their inboxes.

Outlook filtering spam going into my inbox this morning. pic.twitter.com/B0cPGQQyI6 — BH (@BigHandsome__) February 20, 2023

The issue seems to be solved right now. However, Microsoft did not provide any information about this temporary issue and its Office service status page did not show up any problems.