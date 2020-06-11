Implementing innovation in the healthcare sector became more important in COVID-19 pandemic for all the world. To innovate technologically, health sector needs highly scalable computing power and storage which include the development of neural networks for state-of-the-art medical imaging, 3D modelling and DNA sequencing. In addition to this, personal health data is both critical and sensitive issue. To meet the specific needs of the healthcare sector, OVHcloud has developed an accessible, tailored solution.

For specific needs of the healthcare sector

OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud is fully isolated cloud infrastructure, built using a VMware Software-Defined Data Centre (SDDC) verified environment, managed and hosted in the OVHcloud data centre in London. Furthermore, dedicated HG Servers are high performance bare metal servers specially designed to address healthcare-specific needs. It is important to note that OVHcloud’s Hosted Private Cloud solution has guaranteed compliance with the strictest healthcare data hosting security regulations worldwide.

OVHcloud CEO Michel Paulin said,

“Our OVHcloud Healthcare offering delivers all the advantages of a flexible, scalable solution on fully-dedicated, highly secure and auditable infrastructure. It’s been designed to provide a trustworthy solution for healthcare organisations seeking hassle-free transition to the cloud. We’re delighted to now be extending this offering to the UK market.”

OVHcloud Healthcare started to serve its solutions in France in 2016. Now, the company has a customer portfolio including several hundred companies and healthcare institutions, and also it is available to host Healthcare data from Germany, Italy, Poland and from today, the UK.