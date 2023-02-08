Tobias Ratschiller started working on a PHP-based web front-end to MySQL in 1998 but gave up the project a few years later. In 2001, a group of three developers, Olivier Müller, Marc Delisle, and Loïc Chapeaux, started working on the phpMyAdmin project at SourceForge.net.

phpMyAdmin is a free PHP software utility designed to manage MySQL administration over the Internet. phpMyAdmin offers a wide range of MySQL and MariaDB operations. Its features include creating graphics of database layouts in various formats, searching globally in a database or a subset of it, support for most MySQL features, importing data from CSV and SQL, and many more. The phpMyAdmin team announced the release of phpMyAdmin version 5.2.1 today. This bugfix release includes a security patch to address an XSS vulnerability in the drag-and-drop upload capability.

Tobias Ratschiller, then an IT consultant, started working on a PHP-based web front-end to MySQL in 1998. He gave up the project in 2000 because he had no time. In 2001, a group of three developers, Olivier Müller, Marc Delisle, and Loïc Chapeaux, registered the phpMyAdmin project at SourceForge.net and took over the development. Since 2015, the development is completely based on GitHub. phpMyAdmin is also very deeply documented in a book written by one of the developers.

Highlights of version 4.9.11 and 5.2.1

As well as fixing many bugs with the newest version, the phpMyAdmin team also released version 4.9.11, which exclusively fixes the XSS vulnerability. Some highlights of the 5.2.1 update include:

Fixed an error when configuring 2FA without XMLWriter or Imagick.

Fixed Export pages not working in certain conditions.

Fixed password_hash function incorrectly adding single quotes to password before hashing.

Added utf8mb3 as an alias of utf8 on the charset description page.

Supported the UUID data type for MariaDB.

Fixed malformed downloads when using gzip compression type and Firefox browser.

Added spellcheck=”false” to all password fields and some text fields to avoid spell-jacking data leaks.

Fixes for JavaScript errors when using Designer.

Fixes for PHP 8.2 compatibility.

You can see the entire changelog of changes by clicking here.

How to download

Downloads are available here. You can try the demo versions of phpMyAdmin here.