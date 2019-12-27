phpMyAdmin version 5.0.0. is released. It comes with many new features and improvements from the 4.9 series. The release update includes many new features and improvements from the 4.9 series.

For the version 4.9.3 users, the new version update will occur simultaneously. Except for users with old PHP installations, version 5.0.0 is the recommended version. With this release, support of old PHP versions (5.5, 5.6, 7.0, and HHVM) has removed. For full details about supported versions and end of life dates, users can visit the phpMyAdmin download page. Version 5.0.0 comes with many coding improvements that modernize the interface. Many of these changes are transparent to users, therefore the code can be maintained easily.

The new features of version 5.0.0

Some of the changes and new features include:

• Enable columns names by default for CSV exports

• Add Metro theme

• Automatically add the index when creating an auto-increment column

• Improvements to exporting views

• Prompt the user for confirmation before running an UPDATE query with no WHERE clause

• Improvements to how errors are shown to the user (including allowing easier copying of the error text to the clipboard)

• Added keystrokes to clear the line (ctrl+l) and clear the entire console window (ctrl+u)

• Use charset ‘windows-1252’ when the export format is MS Excel

PHP team expects to maintain version 4 in a security capacity to support users with older PHP installations. Much of this refactoring work is completed by contract developer, Maurício Meneghini Fauth.

