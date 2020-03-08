Pluribus Networks, a provider of open networking and controllers software-defined networking (SDN) automation, introduced UNUM Management Platform Version 5.2. It comes with the integration of the Pluribus UNUM unified management platform onto the Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600 (VEP4600). This makes the deployment of UNUM much easier.

The multi-functional web management portal

Pluribus UNUM that has two modules is an agile, multi-functional web management portal. It offers a rich graphical user interface (GUI) for the distributed and controllerless Adaptive Cloud Fabric solution. One of two modules of Pluribus UNUM, UNUM Fabric Manager has topology visualization, zero-touch provisioning, automated fabric creation, and fabric-wide configuration management.

The other module, UNUM Insight Analytics defines as a powerful analytics module that provides proactive insight via rich graphical dashboards and robust search functionality into the network and applications data of every flow through the fabric. This feature aims to peak operating performance to meet user experience expectations. Alley Hasan, director of Open Networking, Dell EMC said:

“In today’s marketplace, it has become a business imperative to simplify network complexity, while increasing agility and speed to service for our customers,” “In utilizing UNUM on Dell EMC VEP4600, we are providing customers with another option to streamline SDN automation of single- and multi-site data center fabrics. Alley Hasan.”

What’s new in 5.2 UNUM?

Integrated into Dell Virtual Edge Platform 4600.

All changes to the fabric now tracked and displayed via notifications dashboard for a robust audit trail of network changes.

New analytics dashboard to monitor security, QoS and packet broker vFlow policies.

Streamlined creation of vFlow policies for packet broker applications.

Highly simplified dashboard for lab automation to fully automate the creation of IP VirtualWire point-to-point connections between any two devices connected to the fabric.

New QuickStart functionality for fabric creation. Performance tested to provision a 10-switch fabric in under 15 minutes.

Kumar Srikantan, Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Networks said:

“Pluribus and Dell EMC are committed to open networking and enabling service providers and enterprises to build out their data center infrastructure, including smaller and more compact single site and multi-site environments. More than ever, the need to apply SDN automation and achieve pervasive visibility across the entire data center infrastructure is critical. That’s exactly what Pluribus can deliver on top of the high-performance open networking hardware from Dell EMC.”