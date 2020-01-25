Pluribus Networks announced a significant expansion of its distributed cloud portfolio.

Pluribus Networks’ new service enables telecom service providers to expand data center infrastructure to the central office, extend their cloud service offerings and accelerate network automation. The latest release of Netvisor ONE OS includes the networking software to support the Celestica Edgestone carrier-grade white box central office switch and the first integration of the data center gateway router function into the top-of-rack switch to reduce cost, power, and space in constrained edge environments. Netvisor ONE’s latest version and Adaptive Cloud Fabric (ACF) release also includes improved deep network slicing, integration with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and expanded Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform capabilities.

Automation for Compact Edge Data Centers

Controller software licenses; CPU software licenses; and hardware-based probes, taps and packet brokers had to be replicated site by site in traditional solutions. But ACF eliminates the need for most of the external hardware and software required by these traditional approaches. Thus it dramatically reduces complexity and cost and optimizing for constrained edge environments. ONE OS and ACF’s architectural approach is “controllerless”, where all software modules are containerized, distributed and designed to leverage the processing power and memory resources built into the open networking data center switches themselves.

Kumar Srikantan, Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Networks said,

“Throughout 2019, Pluribus has been extending the Adaptive Cloud Fabric’s capabilities to support emerging edge computing and distributed cloud architectures with greater scalability, automation, and market-leading network slicing functionality. We are happy to enable telcos, mobile network operators and cloud service providers that are moving aggressively to the edge to smaller more compact environments with a network fabric for distributed clouds.”