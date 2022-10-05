PowerToys has just received a new update, bringing the software version to 0.63 and shrinking the installation size in the storage.

This release improves the Quick Accent feature by allowing users to select target languages to limit the resulting characters in the panel.

The remaining changes in PowerToys 0.63 are mostly bug fixes. However, there are minor changes in some of its features as well.

One of the most useful tools for the Windows operating system, PowerToys, has received a new update. The open-source project by Microsoft enables users to activate very specific yet useful features on their systems, such as a super-easy color picking tool and impressively capable Windows Snap replacement, Fancy Zones.

Less space required

The new version of PowerToys shrinks the size of the installer file; it was 125 MB in 0.62 but it is 83 MB in the 0.63 version. After installation, 0.62 was requiring 817 MB of storage on the target system. This requirement is also reduced to 587 MB.

Additionally, it enhances the new Quick Accent feature that enables users to choose additional accent options in a very easy way. For example, if you want to write “Ü” but your keyboard does not have this letter, you can simply press and hold the “U” button on the keyboard, and press one of the Left, Right, or Space buttons (this is customizable). When you press those buttons, you’ll see a pop-up at the top of the screen (this is also customizable) where you can select any of the “U” accents.

With this update, it also received an option to select target languages for Quick Accent letters, which will remove completely unnecessary letter options on the panel.

While the remaining changes are mostly bug fixes, there are some notable improvements as well:

General: Updated the Windows App SDK runtimes to 1.1.5.

Always on Top: The minimum thickness for the borders is now 1

PowerToys Run: Added support to opening Terminal windows in quake mode.

PowerToys Run: Search was improved and should now return results where the terms in the query appear at the end of the result.

You can see the remaining changes and bug fixes by following the link below:

Click here to read the full changelog of PowerToys 0.63

To download and install PowerToys, you can check the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11, or go to the direct download page in the link below:

Click here to download PowerToys