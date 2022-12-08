Microsoft announced the release of PowerToys 0.65.0, set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience.

Microsoft released a new version of PowerToys 0.65.0, which mainly focuses on bug fixes and improvements, instead of new features. PowerToys is Microsoft’s set of utilities that aims to improve productivity for Windows users by enabling them to tune and streamline the Windows experience for Windows 10 and 11.

What’s new?

Unfortunately, the long-awaited quick access launcher isn’t available yet. Instead, the latest release mainly focuses on fixing bugs and improving current tools. Also, its codebase was upgraded to work with .NET 7. Quick Accent can now show a description of the selected character. Also, ColorPicker now supports adding custom formats. Release notes include:

General

Downgraded the ModernWPF dependency to 0.9.4 to avoid issues on certain virtualization technologies.

Upgraded and fixed the code to work with .NET 7.

Always on Top

Added telemetry for the pinning/unpinning events.

Awake

Added telemetry.

Removed exiting Awake from the tray icon when starting from the runner. Utilities started from the runner should be disabled in the Settings to avoid discrepancies.

Color Picker

Fixed an infinite loop due to a looping UI refresh.

Added a feature to allow users to create their own color formats.

FancyZones

Fixed an issue that caused turning off spaces between zones to not apply correctly.

Prevent the shift key press from trickling down to the focused window.

Fixed a bug causing FancyZones to try resizing hidden windows.

Fixed the focus layout preview being empty on first run in the editor.

Fixed UI margin in the “Create new layout” dialog.

Fixed window positioning issues when switching between virtual desktops.

Fixed snapping by hotkey in single zone layouts.

File explorer add-ons

Added .log file support to the Monaco preview handler.

File Locksmith

Query system and other users processes when elevated.

Icon and UI fixes.

Group Policy Objects

Removed a obsolete dependency from the admx file to fix importing on Intune.

Hosts File Editor

Added a scrollbar to the additional lines dialog.

Updated the plus icon.

Prevent the new entry content dialog from overlapping the title bar.

Updated the name for the additional lines feature.

Added a workaround for an issue causing the context menu not opening on right-click.

Image Resizer

Fixed a silent crash when trying to show the tier 1 context menu on Windows 11.

PowerToys Run

Added pinyin support to the search.

Fixed an error in the TimeZone plugin preventing searching for standard time zones.

Added the English abbreviations as fallbacks in the UnitConverter plugin.

Quick Accent

Added mappings for the mu, omicron, upsilon and thorn characters.

Added a setting to exclude apps from activating Quick Accent.

Fixed an issue causing the selector to trigger when leaving the lock screen.

Added the Croatian, Netherlands, Swedish and Welsh character sets.

Added support for more unicode characters.

Shift-space can now navigate backwards in the selector.

Added the Catalan accented characters.

Added the Kurdish accented characters.

Added the Serbian accented characters.

Added the Irish and Scottish accented characters.

Added the description for the currently selected character in the selector.

Fixed a bug causing the selector window to appear blank.

Runner

Fixed a crash on a racing condition accessing the IPC communication with Settings.

Settings

Fixed settings name in the QuickAccent page.

Added a message indicating there’s no network available when looking for updates.

Fixed an error causing the backup /restore feature to not find the backup file.

Fixed localization for the “All apps” expression in the keyboard manager page.

UI refactoring, clean-up and bringing in modern controls.

Improved settings/OOBE screens text.

The backup/restore feature also backs up FancyZones layouts.

Shortcut Guide

Added a setting to make the shortcuts and taskbar icons have different configurable response times.

Video Conference Mute

Changed the warning about deprecating Video Conference Mute to saying it’s going to go into legacy mode, thanks to community feedback.