A new useful tool is being added to Microsoft PowerToys. PowerOCR is a minimal optical character recognition (OCR) utility for Windows.

PowerOCR is being developed by Joseph Finney who opened the pull request to announce the PowerOCR he is creating.

PowerOCR is based on Text Grab, an app already published by Joseph Finney, that uses Microsoft’s Windows.Media.Ocr API .

Optical character recognition

To copy the text, Finney is using Microsoft’s Windows.Media.Ocr API, allowing developers to benefit from optical character recognition functionality. With the help of other developers, PowerOCR’s core functionality seems completed. Thus it may be released within the next few months.

According to Text Grab’s GitHub page, there are multiple modes. The first mode allows users to select a region of the screen and the text will be copied to the clipboard.

Another use case requires clicking on words to attempt copying them. Windows 10 OCR API draws a box around each recognized mode, enabling this mode to work properly. If the user clicks on a region that has no text in it, the Text Grab window stays active. To exit the application, press the escape key, right-click and choose cancel, or Alt+F4.