Proton introduced various new features for Proton Mail and Proton Calendar to protect users and boost their productivity.

New features will allow Proton Mail users to schedule their emails to be delivered and set reminders for important emails.

Proton also announced the launch of Proton Calendar for iPhone, which is expected to happen within the next few weeks, along with new features.

The security-focused open-source end-to-end encrypted email service, Proton introduced new features that are planned to be released in 2023. With the new features, Proton aims to protect users against new threats, improve the reading experience, and boost productivity with deeper integrations between their products.

Productivity boosting new features

In 2023, new key features will boost the productivity of Proton Mail users. One of the new features, named schedule send, allows users to write emails and schedule them to be sent when it’s convenient. Users will also be able to set up a reminder to respond to an email or snooze emails, which hides emails and reminds them later. To keep inboxes organized, Proton is releasing categorized emails, which automatically categorize the received emails, based on the sender category.

Proton Mail will also receive some extra tracking protections, to block spy trackers. It prevents senders from knowing if the user opened the email or not. Some other improvements which will be released in 2023 for Proton Mail are:

The message view in the inbox will be streamlined to provide a cleaner email-reading experience. Users will be able to respond to messages without opening the email composer.

Proton will release a completely rewritten Proton Mail Android app that runs faster and adds a conversation view.

All official Proton emails will be marked with an authenticity badge, replacing its current starring system.

Proton also introduced some key features for Proton Calendar. Proton also stated that Proton Calendar for iPhone will be released in the next few weeks. In 2023, Proton Calendar users will be able to create to-do lists and turn tasks into reminders. Proton users will also be able to share their calendars with each other, enabling other users to view their availability to eliminate schedule conflicts.