Proxmox announced the launch of Proxmox Backup Server version 1.1, built on Debian Buster 10.9. The latest version using a current, long-term supported Linux kernel (5.4.106), and including ZFS 2.0. Proxmox also stated that the latest version is written in Rust–a modern, fast, and memory-efficient language.

Proxmox Tape Backup System

The new Proxmox tape backup provides an easy way to copy datastore content to tapes. It is available as a technology preview in Proxmox Backup Server 1.1. The existence of WORM tapes, the low cost per unit, and the fast sequential write speeds are all clear benefits of tape-based storage. Proxmox Backup Server supports all Linear Tape-Open generation drives and includes hardware encryption. Proxmox tape backup system offers:

Tape backup jobs, which back up datastores to a media pool. Multiple datastores can be backed up to the same media set. It is possible to choose between writing all snapshots of a datastore to the media set or only the latest snapshot per group.

Tape restore jobs restore the contents of a media set to one or more datastores. By doing so, it is possible to restore multiple datastores from a media set, even if the system does not have the free disk space required in a single datastore.

Flexible retention policies such as: always recycle tapes, never recycle tapes, recycle tapes after a particular calendar event, etc.

New user space tape driver; written in Rust.

Support for various tape autoloaders: The Proxmox developers have rewritten the mtx tool in Rust (now called pmtx), thus most autoloaders supported by other tape-backup solutions available on Linux will work with Proxmox Backup Server.

If a stand-alone tape drive without an attached changer is deployed, users are notified via e-mail about necessary operations such as load/unload.

Components, jobs, and schedules can be configured via the web-based user interface.

With the Proxmox LTO Barcode Label Generator, a small web-app, users can generate and print bar-code labels for their tapes, on standard, adhesive label sheets.

