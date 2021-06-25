The first beta release of Proxmox Virtual Environment 7.0 comes with a 5.11 kernel, QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, OpenZFS 2.0.4. The 7.x family is based on the great Debian 11 “Bullseye.” There are also several GUI improvements.

Some highlights of the Proxmox VE 7.0 beta version

Ceph Server: Ceph Pacific 16.2 is the new default. Ceph Octopus 15.2 comes with continued support.

BTRFS: modern copy on write file system natively supported by the Linux kernel, implementing features such as snapshots, built-in RAID, and self-healing via checksums for data and metadata.

ifupdown2 is the default for new installations using the Proxmox VE official ISO

QEMU 6.0 has support for io_uring as an asynchronous I/O engine for virtual drives – this is now the default for newly started or migrated guests.

Support for containers on custom storages.

Proxmox recommends being sure to first create backups of your data before testing or upgrading. It is also possible to upgrade Proxmox VE 6.4 to 7.0 beta with apt.

Download Proxmox VE 7.0 Beta 1

