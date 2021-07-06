Enterprise software developer Proxmox Server Solutions announced the availability of Virtual Environment 7, the latest version of its server virtualization management platform. The latest release is based on Debian 11 “Bullseye”, uses a using a Linux kernel 5.11, and includes QEMU 6.0, LXC 4.0, and OpenZFS 2.0.4.

Highlights

As usual, the latest version comes with countless bug fixes and improvements in many places, as mentioned in the release notes. Some of the highlights are:

Debian 11 “Bullseye”, but using a newer Linux kernel 5.11

LXC 4.0, QEMU 6.0, OpenZFS 2.0.4

Ceph Pacific 16.2 as new default; Ceph Octopus 15.2 remains supported.

Btrfs storage technology with subvolume snapshots, built-in RAID, and self-healing via checksumming for data and metadata.

New ‘Repositories’ Panel for easy management of the package repositories with the GUI.

Single Sign-On (SSO) with OpenID Connect

QEMU 6.0 with ‘io_uring’, a clean-up option for un-referenced VM disks

LXC 4.0 has full support for cgroups2

Reworked Proxmox installer environment

ACME standalone plugin with improved support for dual-stacked (IPv4 and IPv6) environments

ifupdown2 as default for new installations

chrony as the default NTP daemon

Thomas Lamprecht, lead developer of Proxmox said,

“The release of Proxmox VE 7.0 this time comes ahead of the stable release of Debian Bullseye. Although almost all packages were ready, the Debian project team postponed the release originally planned for May, due to an unresolved issue in the Debian installer. Since we maintain our own Proxmox installer, and are not affected by this particular issue, we decided to release despite the delay of Debian. The core packages of Proxmox VE are either already subject to the very strict Debian freeze policy for essential packages (for example, libc or compiler) or are maintained by our Proxmox developers.”

