Pure Storage and Cohesity formed a partnership to launch Pure FlashRecover powered by Cohesity. With storage innovation from Pure Storage and modern backup and recovery from Cohesity, the new solution enables rapid recovery, ransomware protection, and reuse of data at scale with a truly integrated experience.

According to the announcement, Pure FlashRecover integrates the exceptional Pure FlashBlade unified fast file and object platform with cutting-edge Cohesity DataProtect software. Cohesity DataProtect software is empowering enterprises to meet the most stringent backup and recovery SLAs, defend all their backup data wherever it resides, and get the most value from their data. Pure FlashRecover delivers new levels of performance, simplicity, and scale for the long-term success of data-driven organizations.