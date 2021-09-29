Pure Storage introduced its Portworx Data Services to manage and quickly scale many databases at the same time. It is the industry’s first Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Platform for Kubernetes. Companies now can access the Early Access Program for Portworx Data Services. General availability will come in early 2022.

To manage various databases at the same time

Portworx Data Services enables companies to manage and quickly scale many databases at the same time. It delivers automated DBaaS management. DevOps engineers can deploy a managed, production-grade data service on Kubernetes from the industry’s broadest catalog of options for SQL, NoSQL, search, streaming, and more, with fully automated Day-2 operations, by clicking a button.

Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud-Native Business Unit, Pure Storage, said,

“As the market leader in data management for Kubernetes, we’ve built a foundation for our customers to deploy stateful applications on Kubernetes with confidence and ease. Portworx Data Services is the next leap forward in this journey. Now we don’t just give IT teams the tools needed to run data services in production, we are providing an as-a-service experience for the data services themselves, so our customers can focus on innovation, not operations.”

Modern applications are supported by data services like databases, streaming and message queues, search, AI/ML pipelines, and more. Managing various data services in a compatible way is not easy. The number of database instances also makes it more challenging to manage and scale these data services.

Therefore, DevOps teams spend much more time on firefighting deployments and operations. Portworx Data Services built upon the gold standard of Kubernetes storage and data management to cope with these problems. It allows users to leverage Portworx Data Services to deploy and manage the industry’s broadest catalog of stateful applications.

Applications deployed by Portworx Data Services come with support backup and restore, high availability, disaster recovery, data security, automated capacity management, and data migration. This feature simplifies running data services on Kubernetes. In addition, it provides a consistent operational experience for all data services regardless of where their application runs.

