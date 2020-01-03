CPython core development community urging users to migrate to Python 3 by April of 2020.

Python 2 series is retiring after almost 20 years of development. The last major version 2.7 will be released in April 2020, and then all development will cease for Python 2. Users are urged to migrate to Python 3. Python 3 is a noticeable improvement to Python. There is ground-up support for Unicode and internationalization.

Unicode support

Python 3 better expresses common idioms and patterns, which in code makes it easier to read and reason about. Python 3 will be the only major version of CPython that is actively maintained for bugs and security issues.

Nick Coghlan, inaugural Python Steering Council member and author of the Python 3 said:

“Ever since the start of active Python 3.0 development efforts in 2006, the announced plan was for it to eventually replace Python 2. Thanks to the combined efforts of an enormous number of contributors across the entire Python ecosystem, Python 3 is now ready for any task that might previously have been handled with Python 2. This is a milestone moment for the Python community. We are so grateful to the countless volunteers and partners that made this possible.”

Source: 1