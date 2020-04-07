QuadraNet has announced the appointment of Alexandria Huber as the company’s Channel Sales Manager to meet the rising demand of customer and distribution channel inquiries and to open new markets.

To develop news sales plans

Huber will develop sales plans to increase brand awareness after analyzing market trends. She plans to develop process improvements to optimize partner management activities. Additionally, Huber will be responsible for identifying, recruiting, and onboarding new channel partners, educating partners about product portfolio, and complimentary services offered.

Alexandria Huber, the newly appointed Channel Sales Manager of QuadraNet, talked about her new position, saying,

“As IaaS providers we’re in a heavily saturated market that is highly commoditized. We needed something new. The need for cloud enablement has been there, but there just hasn’t been a way to support it. I fell in love with QNMonitoring because I saw how it could revolutionize selling cloud solutions in the channel. Bringing value to my partners is always at the forefront of what I do. I’m excited and humbled to take on this new challenge, to be an instrumental part of QuadraNet leading the Channel into a new era of multi-cloud.”

She had worked for multiple private cloud providers within the Veterinary and Medical industries selling laboratory and capital equipment through distribution.

QuadraNet CEO, Ilan Mishan, said,

“The addition of someone of this caliber will be instrumental to our growth efforts while reinforcing our commitment to customers and partners. We are delighted to announce this new appointment and I am confident that Alex will excel in her new role.”

Huber is a seasoned and technically savvy sales leader. At the same time, she is a member of the Cloud Girls, coming together with other women in cloud technology to learn, empower, inspire, and give back to the community.