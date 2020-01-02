Security-oriented, Fedora-based desktop Linux distribution Qubes OS has released Qubes OS 4.0.2 with the new year.

Qubes OS 4.0.2 allows users to “compartmentalize” computing tasks into isolated compartments called qubes. According to Qubes’s announcement, Qubes 4.0.2 is the second stable point release of Qubes 4.0. The new release updates the Linux kernel to version 4.19.89.

What’s new?

It includes many updates over the initial 4.0 release.

All 4.0 dom0 updates to date

Fedora 30 TemplateVM

Debian 10 TemplateVM

Whonix 15 Gateway and Workstation TemplateVMs

Linux kernel 4.19 by default

If you installed Qubes 4.0 or 4.0.1 and have fully updated, then your system is already equivalent to a Qubes 4.0.2 installation.

Security by isolation

Qubes OS, whose main concept is “security by isolation” by using domains implemented as lightweight Xen virtual machines. It attempts to combine two contradictory goals: how to make the isolation between domains as strong as possible, mainly due to clever architecture that minimizes the amount of trusted code, and how to make this isolation as seamless and easy as possible.

Download Qubes OS 4.0.2

To download Qubes OS 4.0.2 from the official source, click here

