QuickChart provides a free chart image API that is open-source, with commercial and enterprise licenses available for purchase. Now, the open-source project has launched the QuickChart API which generates charts and graphs that can be directly embedded in messages and documents. In addition to this, it can also remove the need for complex render infrastructure at scale.

The only web-based chart image API

The new chart API builds on its open-source roots by removing technical hosting requirements and simplifying configuration. The service supports large enterprise workloads and is backed by worldwide data centers that provide redundancy and minimize latency.

Ian Webster, CTO of QuickChart, said,

“Most companies don’t want to spend valuable developer time building a chart render cluster, and many chart libraries are incompatible with email and other static formats. QuickChart allows developers to use popular chart libraries and is the only web-based chart image API that is completely open-source and without watermarks.”

QuickChart’s API is compatible with the Chart.js and Google Chart frameworks, offering a variety of chart types such as bar, line, pie, scatter, sparkline, and compound charts with unlimited customization including multiple axes, custom fonts, gradients, compound charts, patterned charts, retina support, and more.

