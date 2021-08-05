Stellar Data Recovery Professional is a top-rated data retrieval software, with a neat and interactive user interface, a vast file-type library, and robust data recovery features. The DIY (Do-it-yourself) software supports data recovery in all data loss situations, such as deletion, corruption, drive formatting, partition loss, etc. It also supports recovery from crashed or unbootable systems and PCs.

Stellar Data Recovery has a suite of high-end features and tools. So let’s unbox all that is packed with this professional data recovery software.

Stellar Data Recovery Professional: Features

Available for both Windows and Mac systems, this software is quite easy to use and allows users to recover unlimited and different types of data simultaneously. The software efficiently restores data from formatted, corrupted, virus-affected storage drives, such as HDDs, SSDs, USB drives, SD cards, and systems. It can even retrieve data from partially burnt optical discs.

Recovers all data Recovery from Deleted/Lost Partitions Recovers files, documents, photos, videos, music files, and more Scans the storage drives, locates lost or deleted partitions, and restores data Supports all Mac and Windows systems & Drives Recovers data from Crashed/Unbootable Systems Restores data from PCs, laptops, and external storage media devices, such as HDDs, SSDs, USB drives, and SD cards, etc. Allows you to recover from non-booting or crashed systems by creating a bootable media drive Retrieves data from Encrypted Drive Disk imaging for Speedy Recovery Enter the BitLocker decryption key and retrieve data from any “BitLocker” encrypted storage drives. Enables you to create an image of a selected partition or an entire drive for speedy data recovery. Optical Media Recovery Smart Drive Monitoring Recovers data from corrupted, scratched, or partially burnt optical media, such as CDs, DVDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, etc. Monitor and track your hard drive’s health, temperature & performance to avoid data loss due to potential disk failure.

User-Interface & Functionality

The user interface is quite intuitive. It’ll only take a few minutes to download, install, and set up the software. Then, you can navigate around the software and explore its features easily. For example, the initial dashboard lets you choose either everything or a particular type of data and choose the location where you lost the data. Then, select the files and recover them. That’s it. Just three steps, and you’ll get your data back.

Performance & Efficiency

Multiple advanced options can be tweaked for optimizing the efficiency and performance of this data recovery software. For example, the software offers two scanning modes – Quick and Deep Scan modes. The Quick Scan mode usually takes less time to recover data and remains effective in data deletion situations. However, Deep Scan mode may take some time to scan and recover data lost due to drive formatting, corruption, malware-attack, or system crash.

The software offers 100% data recovery chances. It lets you add files with the unique file extension. The scanned files can also be sorted by file size, type, and location. In addition, there is a search bar available to find a particular file.

Plans & Pricing

Stellar Data Recovery Professional is available at $79.99/year. Users only need to ‘Activate‘ the software and unbox all the advanced features, including Disk Imaging, Drive Monitoring, Lost Partition Recovery, Drive Cloning, Bootable Media Recovery, etc. In addition, there are other paid versions of this data recovery software available, such as Premium ($99.99 per year), Technician ($199 per year), and Toolkit ($299 per year). Every version adds more advanced features and utilities like video, photo repairing, RAID recovery, Virtual Machine Recovery, and more.

Pros & Cons in a Go

Pros:

Simple and intuitive user-interface

Supports recovery of all data

‘Add file’ feature for adding unique file extension

Preview file feature available

Supports recovery from formatted, corrupt, crashed, or unbootable system/drives

Availability of Bootable media recovery, BitLocker Drive recovery, and Optical media recovery

Cons:

Support for advanced features, such as file repair, RAID recovery, and Virtual Machine recovery is available with Premium, Technician, and Toolkit versions.

Conclusion

All in all, Stellar Data Recovery Professional is an efficient and powerful data recovery software that comes with excellent performance, a great UI (User-Interface), and other high-end features. The software can retrieve any data from Windows systems and storage drives and is available for both Windows and Mac.

