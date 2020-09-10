Red Hat and IBM launched Red Hat Marketplace and Red Hat Marketplace Select, operated by IBM. Red Hat Marketplace was built on Red Hat OpenShift to deliver an ecosystem of software from a range of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). It was designed as a simpler way to buy and deploy container-based software across clouds. It makes easy find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

It removes the operational barriers

Additionally, a private, personalized marketplace experience is available with Red Hat Marketplace Select at an additional cost for enterprises. There are more than 50 commercial products available for purchase includes leading solutions across 12 different categories. These categories include AI/ML, database, monitoring, security, storage, big data, developer tools and more. According to the announcement, all products are certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. Built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework, they can run on OpenShift like a cloud service, with capabilities like automated install and upgrade backup, failover, and recovery.

Lars Herrmann, senior director, Technology Partnerships, Red Hat, said,

“We believe that removing the operational barriers to deploy and manage new tools and technologies can help organizations become more agile in hybrid multicloud environments. The software available on Red Hat Marketplace is tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift to enable built-in management logic and streamline implementation processes. This helps customers run faster with automated deployments while enjoying the improved scalability, security, and orchestration capabilities of Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

Additional features of Red Hat Marketplace

Developers can find popular software across a wide range of categories, including AI, database, monitoring, networking, storage, security and more.

With purchases readily accessible on Red Hat OpenShift consoles—in familiar tiles—and continuous 24/7/365 support, developers can have new software up and running smoothly when they need it.

Software is certified for Red Hat OpenShift and built with Kubernetes Operators for built-in management logic, including seamless upgrades and patches, backup and recovery, log processing, scaling and more.

Metering is enabled for all software purchased through the marketplace, providing granular visibility into actual usage and spending patterns, helping to minimize waste and address financial risks associated with end-of-year software audits customers will also now have a greater choice of pricing models. Red Hat Marketplace allows products to be offered with hourly pricing, enabling experimentation and agility in early-stage development projects.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Software News