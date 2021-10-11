The Redo Rescue team announced the release of version 4.0.0, a beta release based on Debian 11. The team stated that the only change applied in this major upgrade is the base OS and the required packages to be able to migrate to Debian Bullseye. The underlying application and all functionality are identical to the previous release, which is 3.0.2.

Based on Debian 11

The Redo Rescue team stated that the issues reported with the previous releases were mainly focused on the Debian 10’s lack of support in the kernel for more recent hardware. The issue caused the software to show the login prompt instead of the GUI. The team aims to solve this problem by switching to Debian 11. The team also stated that the newer packages, particularly “partclone” or “sfdisk”, may contain breaking changes.

Redo Rescue is a free backup and disaster recovery solution which can be run with a bootable Linux CD image. It comes with a GUI, which is the front end for Partclone command-line utility. It also allows users to get bare metal backups and recover the disk partitions.

See more Software News