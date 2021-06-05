Implemented remaining Clonezilla image restore logic to improve handling of many corner cases:

Grows filesystem to fit partition size (but almost always filesystem size is already equal to partition size)

Runs filesystem check on all restored filesystems

Clears the NTFS volume dirty flag, for source during backup/clone and destination for restore/clone

Removes the udev MAC address records (if any) using Clonezilla script

Re-install the syslinux bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script

Re-install the GRUB bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script

Update initramfs (if any) using Clonezilla script

Relocates all NTFS filesystems using geometry from sfdisk or (if available) EDD (Enhanced Disk Device)

Restores LVM VG metadata with –force to match a recent Clonezilla patch referring to thin-pool LVs

Ensures each LVM VG metadata once is only restored once to support newer versions of vgcfgrestore