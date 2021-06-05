Shasheen Ediriweera announced the release of Rescuezilla 2.2. The latest version introduces the highly-requested feature for cloning, support for virtual machine images, and more. The latest version can be downloaded from the project’s GitHub page.
What’s new?
- Implemented cloning (direct ‘device-to-device’ mode)
- Added ability to restore and explore all virtual machine image formats supported by qemu-nbd (VirtualBox’s VDI, VMWare’s VMDK, Qemu’s QCOW2, HyperV’s VHDx, raw .dd/.img and many more)
- Added ability to restore and explore images created by all remaining open-source imaging frontends (Redo Rescue, Foxclone, FSArchiver, Redo v0.9.2 and very-early handling of FOG Project images)
- Added ability to customize compression format (gzip, zstandard, uncompressed) and compression level
- Implemented remaining Clonezilla image restore logic to improve handling of many corner cases:
- Grows filesystem to fit partition size (but almost always filesystem size is already equal to partition size)
- Runs filesystem check on all restored filesystems
- Clears the NTFS volume dirty flag, for source during backup/clone and destination for restore/clone
- Removes the udev MAC address records (if any) using Clonezilla script
- Re-install the syslinux bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script
- Re-install the GRUB bootloader (if any) using Clonezilla script
- Update initramfs (if any) using Clonezilla script
- Relocates all NTFS filesystems using geometry from sfdisk or (if available) EDD (Enhanced Disk Device)
- Restores LVM VG metadata with –force to match a recent Clonezilla patch referring to thin-pool LVs
- Ensures each LVM VG metadata once is only restored once to support newer versions of vgcfgrestore
- Updates EFI NVRAM for the boot device
- Replaces Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy) build with build based on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute) for best support of new hardware
- Added option to shutdown or reboot after operation completes successfully
- Added ability to connect to NFS and SSH (SFTP) network shared folders
- Added ability to write a description for backup images
- Added ability to make a screenshot by pressing Print Screen
