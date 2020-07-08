Rimeto founders, Ted Zagat, Neville Bowers, and Maxwell Hayman announced that Slack is acquiring Rimeto. Slack stated that he four-year-old startup is a powerful cultural tool that can help strengthen employee ties to each other and to their work. Rimeto offers an enterprise-wide, searchable directory, automatically integrating information from across your company to deliver rich profiles of every employee, their skills, experience, and current projects.

Natural fit with Slack

Slack also noted that Rimeto is a natural fit with Slack. Rimeto founders also stated that they are excited to bring new capabilities to the 750,000 organizations using Slack. Ted Zagat, Rimeto founder said,

“We’ve been on a mission to help everyone easily find and understand their colleagues and all of the groups, teams, and projects within their organization. Joining Slack is a special opportunity to accelerate the impact and reach of the product we’ve spent years building. We couldn’t be more excited to help make Slack an even better platform for bringing human connection and collaboration to life.”