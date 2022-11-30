The latest version of Rufus, version 3.21, is now generally available one week after the release of the 3.21 beta.

Rufus 3.21 comes with multiple improvements, including improved Windows user experience, local account support, and updated drivers.

The latest version of Rufus also introduces various changes related to Grand Unified Bootloader and some other components.

The Rufus team announced the general availability of version 3.21, released approximately one week after its beta release. The latest version of the popular open-source tool allowing users to format and create bootable USB flash drives comes with various new features and bug fixes.

Improved Windows support

Rufus 3.21’s most notable improvement is its Windows support features. Along with updated drivers, the latest version also fixes NTFS and exFAT file systems bugs. It also comes with an improved Windows user experience and improved local account support. The changes in the latest release are:

Allow the provision of an arbitrary local account username in the Windows User Experience dialog

Improve Windows version reporting from ISO/.wim

Update UEFI :NTFS’ NTFS drivers to v1.4 and exFAT drivers to v1.9

Switch to remote download for nonstandard GRUB (Fedora 37, openSUSE Live, GeckoLinux)

Fix UEFI:NTFS partition not being set in MBR mode for ISOs with a >4GB file (UwUntu)

Fix GRUB support for Arch and derivatives, when a non-FAT compliant label is used

Fix incorrect detection of GRUB with nonstandard prefixes

Fix tab order not working on the Windows User Experience dialog

Users can download the latest version from its official website or GitHub page.