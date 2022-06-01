Atlas VPN team shared the results of their findings that show that Apple‘s Safari browser has over 1 billion users, approximately 20% of all internet users. Safari is currently the second most popular web browser. Google’s popular web browser Chrome is still in the first place and more than triples Safari’s users.

iPhones and Macs

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft Edge overtook the third spot from Firefox.

The popularity of iPhone and Mac computers plays an important role in Safari’s success. Safari is automatically installed on every Apple device. Safari also comes with several privacy features which protect users against various online threats.

The report also shows that Microsoft Edge is now the third most popular browser with 212 million users, overtaking Firefox. This unexpected rise is related to the release of Windows 11, which comes with Edge as the default web browser. Also, Microsoft made it more difficult to change the default web browser for users. Firefox was dropped down to the fourth position with 179 million internet users, which is also focusing on privacy features recently. Firefox’s private browsing mode protects users against tracking, malware, phishing, and pop-up blocking. AtlasVPN also stated,

« Ultimately, user cybersecurity education is the most essential for browser security. Many cyber attacks use social engineering techniques to trick users into downloading malware. Users can protect themselves from threats by adopting safe practices such as keeping browsers up to date, blocking pop-ups, and ensuring the sites they enter use HTTPS. »