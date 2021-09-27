Dell’Oro Group announced a new update of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The advanced research report describes how SASE is expected to hit double-digit billion-dollar revenue by 2025. The number of SASE technology vendors has grown from a handful to 35.

Two popular types of implementation

According to the report, communications service providers have rapidly embraced SASE due to many technology vendor choices, the ease and low risk of deployment, and new revenue potential in the last years. SASE brings some benefits, including reducing costs and complexity, flexibility, centralized orchestration, and more.

Mauricio Sanchez, Director at Dell’Oro Group, said,

“As enterprises pivot towards becoming cloud-first and mobile-friendly, they are running into the structural deficiencies of the hub-and-spoke model and need alternatives. The need for more agility, better scalability, and ubiquitous security has driven the vendor community to respond with the convergence of software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure web gateway (SWG) solutions into a new architecture under the SASE umbrella. As a result, enterprises’ interest in SASE is skyrocketing.”

Two major SASE implementations types exist in the market. First, the unified type consists of single-vendor, integrated SASE platforms. Secondly, disaggregated type is a multi-vendor or multi-product implementation with less integration than unified. The unified type will grow faster than disaggregated but not surpass it by total revenue through 2025.

Gartner first described SASE as emerging cybersecurity in The Future of Network Security in the Cloud Report published in August 2019 report. It can be a vision of a future secure networking model for enterprises.

