Red Hat announced that Schwarz Group has adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to centrally control and manage 12,500 retail outlets. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform supports an automation framework that allows Schwarz Group to roll-out new stores quickly and deliver digital services globally, while simultaneously supporting local markets through decentralized management.

Full automated systems

The Schwarz Group, the world’s fourth-largest retailer based on revenue, operates over 12,500 stores globally under the Lidl and Kaufland brands. Ansible Automation Platform provides the group with a more consistent operational foundation that allows it to launch and distribute new and innovative digital services to every store.

Joe Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager, Management, Red Hat, said,

“Automation is central to business processes within the enterprise. We work closely with our customers to help them design and build an automation solution that suits their needs. With Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, it’s possible to fully automate systems and processes and achieve IT governance. It can be scaled across different clouds, IT departments, business units and geographies. It provides greater agility, fosters a spirit of collaboration and frees up time to dedicate to core responsibilities. Working with Schwarz IT, we were able to help them verify the platform and work together on further scale up.”

Back-end servers and systems can be up and running and synced with centralized operations in less than 30 minutes. Each store has its own Storeserver that supports a range of functions, including CCTV, kiosk management and customer reward programs. Once activated, the local administrator can automate and deploy services remotely to the Storeserver for that specific location. New services and applications can be installed easily using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

See more Software News