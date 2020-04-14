Because of the rising data demand of customers, data centers need to improve their infrastructure. Serverius, one of the Netherlands’ largest data center service suppliers, is deploying the new ADVA’s FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal to increase the capacity of its deployed infrastructure.

Providing a new level of bandwidth

An urgent need for more network speed and flexibility is increasing day by day with the rapid growth in internet traffic and moving to cloud bases services. Today, Coronavirus is one of the most important factors of this urgent need. ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex was developed to meet the business demand in real-time. It enables transport network 1.2Tbit/s of data over a single channel and deliver 7.2Tbit/s in a 1RU chassis.

Sergey Petukhin, head of the connectivity infrastructure, Serverius, says:

“By harnessing the very latest innovation, we’re bringing a new level of bandwidth capacity and service quality to businesses throughout the Netherlands and beyond. The ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex is key to our mission of providing world-class data center connectivity. And, with its space- and power-efficiency, it also ensures that our services remain highly affordable today and sustainable for the future. This deployment unlocks the full potential of our network. Now we can meet rapidly rising data demand and be sure that our infrastructure is ready to scale when our clients need even more capacity. What’s more, the openness and programmability of TeraFlex mean that we’re free to harness the benefits of tomorrow’s innovation without being tied to any one vendor.”

Serverius built its new solution on the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex that supports 1200Gbit/s streams by using software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities. It also optimizes all-optical, ensuring the lowest cost per bit for any network. In addition to this, ADVA’s MicroMux QSFP28 plug converts 100GbE client ports into ten 10GbE ports, which reduces cost, further rack space, and operational complexity.

Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA, talked about this deployment, saying,

“Serverius has a clear vision of what businesses need and a bold strategy for delivering it. By leveraging our most advanced technologies to massively increase the capacity of its fiber plant, the Netherlands’ fastest-growing cloud connectivity provider is offering its customers a vital competitive edge. With our TeraFlex, Serverius has the power to flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help businesses achieve their full potential.”