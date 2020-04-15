Third-Party Data Center Maintenance Company, Service Express has introduced EOL & EOSL Database that give users the availability to find accurate EOL and EOSL dates for over 19,000 data center hardware models.

Easy search

The new model offers a solution for Service Express customers who have experienced difficulties in finding EOL and EOSL dates for equipment. It can easily search for the dates based on the product name, model or part number through EOL & EOSL Database.

Chief Marketing Officer Joshua Leatherman, talked about the new database, saying,

“Accurate EOL and EOSL dates across multiple vendors can be difficult to find and often sneak up on buyers in the form of hardware refresh calls from the OEM. This tool is a one-stop resource where users can better understand the next steps if their equipment is approaching EOL or EOSL.”

This launch will affect IT decisions about original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and third-party maintenance strategies, hardware refreshes and asset life cycles. The EOL & EOSL Database can be used on the Service Express website.