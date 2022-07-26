Pro subscription price will be increased from $8 to $8.75 per user per month and the annual price will be increased from $6.67 to $7.25 per month.

Slack is changing the 10,000-message limit and 5 GB of storage limit for the Free subscription.

Free subscription users will be able to access to the past 90 days of message history and file storage.

Slack is raising the price for the Pro subscription starting from 1st September 2022. The company stated that the service is enhanced with new features, such as allowing connection in more ways, robust security features, app integrations, and workflows since its launch. To reflect the added value, the company announced the first price increase since 2014. It will only affect the Pro subscription.

Free subscription changes

Slack is also updating its Free subscription to make it easier for users to try the new features, such as clips. The feature enables users to audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages and channels. The company is also changing subscription limits. After the 1st of September, the 10,000-message limit and 5 GB of storage will be changed to full access to the past 90 days of message history and file storage. Free users will have access to 90 days of history, regardless of how much the team uses Slack.

Pro subscription price will be increased from $8 to $8.75 per user per month and the annual price will be increased from $6.67 to $7.25 per month. Customers will be able to lock in the existing annual price for another year by renewing their annual subscription before the 1st of September. Slack said,

« Our mission has always been to make your working life simpler, more pleasant and more productive. As our work ecosystem continues to evolve, we’ll keep innovating to ensure that we’re staying ahead of the needs of our customers. We hope that our subscription updates will give you more flexibility and easier access to try Slack and see how a digital HQ can grow with your team, keeping you connected and productive. »