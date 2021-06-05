Slack Technologies reported financial results for its fiscal quarter of 2022. According to the report, the company added more than 13,000 new paid customers, for a total of 169,000. The company also managed to increase its total revenue by 36% year-over-year.

Financial highlights:

Total revenue was $273.4 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

Calculated Billings was $278.5 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $234.1 million, or 85.6% gross margin, compared to $176.0 million, or 87.3% gross margin, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $238.0 million, or 87.1% gross margin, compared to $179.2 million, or 88.9% gross margin, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Business highlights:

Over 169,000 Paid Customers, up 39% year-over-year.

122% net dollar retention rate.

1,285 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 33% year-over-year.

113 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up 45% year-over-year.

Over 91,000 Paid Customers using Slack Connect, up from over 74,000 at the end of last quarter.

Over 950,000 connected endpoints on Slack Connect, up over 265% year-over-year.

Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Slack said,

“Companies globally are racing toward a digital-first way of working to attract talent and to win. Slack is not just embracing this trend, we are enabling it. In Q1 we saw a near-record number of Paid Customer additions, a record number of Paid Customers adopting Slack Connect, and approached 1 million active developers on our platform.”

See more Software News