Slack reported financial results for its second-quarter fiscal year 2021. Slack total revenue for this period was $215.9 million, an increase of 49% year-over-year. The company also announced that at the end of the quarter, it has 130,000 paid customers, up 30% year-over-year. Slack also stated that calculated billings was $218.2 million. GAAP gross profit was $187.5 million, or 86.8% gross margin, compared to $113.9 million, or 78.5% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $190.9 million, or 88.4% gross margin, compared to $126.3 million, or 87.1% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

$870 million to $876 million

Slack also announced a financial outlook for the next quarter and the fiscal year. Slack currently expects total revenue of $222 million to $225 million, representing year-over-year growth of 32% to 33% and total revenue of $870 million to $876 million, representing year-over-year growth of 38% to 39%. Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack said,

“Paid Customer growth, which is the single most important driver of the business over the long term, accelerated in Q2, up 30% year-over-year. One of the drivers of this acceleration was Slack Connect, which offers seamless, secure intercompany collaboration that we believe is light years ahead of email. We ended the quarter with more than 380,000 connected endpoints, up more than 200% year-over-year, and now more than 52,000 Paid Customers use Connect, up 160% year-over-year.”

